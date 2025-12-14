KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine today but staying very cold

WEATHER HEADLINES



Take care if you have to be outdoors this morning

Wind chills will be below zero this morning

A big warm up arrives Monday

Slight rain chance Thursday, otherwise dry the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Even though winds will be light, tailgating wind chills will be below zero, warming to the single digits and teens during the game.

High: 22°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy with temperatures falling to the mid teens by midnight, then rising towards sunrise.

Midnight: 15° 7 AM: 18°

Wind Chill: 0° to 10°

Wind: S=SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Cold to start with wind morning wind chills in the teens, but the afternoon will be a lot better. Mostly sunny.

High: 47°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

Low: 30°

High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

