KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine today but staying very cold

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Take care if you have to be outdoors this morning
- Wind chills will be below zero this morning
- A big warm up arrives Monday
- Slight rain chance Thursday, otherwise dry the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Even though winds will be light, tailgating wind chills will be below zero, warming to the single digits and teens during the game.
High: 22°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and breezy with temperatures falling to the mid teens by midnight, then rising towards sunrise.
Midnight: 15° 7 AM: 18°
Wind Chill: 0° to 10°
Wind: S=SW 10-20 mph
Monday: Cold to start with wind morning wind chills in the teens, but the afternoon will be a lot better. Mostly sunny.
High: 47°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 30°
High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
