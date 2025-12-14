Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine today but staying very cold

Highs today will be in the low 20s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Take care if you have to be outdoors this morning
  • Wind chills will be below zero this morning
  • A big warm up arrives Monday
  • Slight rain chance Thursday, otherwise dry the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Even though winds will be light, tailgating wind chills will be below zero, warming to the single digits and teens during the game.
High: 22°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy with temperatures falling to the mid teens by midnight, then rising towards sunrise.
Midnight: 15° 7 AM: 18°
Wind Chill: 0° to 10°
Wind: S=SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Cold to start with wind morning wind chills in the teens, but the afternoon will be a lot better. Mostly sunny.
High: 47°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 30°
High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

