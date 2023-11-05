KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild and dry the next several days
- Highs in the 60s today
- Highs around 70°-75° Monday and Tuesday, maybe even Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Any fog burns off early then partly cloudy and much warmer with an increasing breeze.
High: 67°
Wind: South 5-15 to 10-20, gust 25 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild
Temperatures drop to the low 55°-60°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a decreasing breeze.
Low: 55°
Wind: S 10-20 to SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Great weather. Partly to mostly cloudy with mostly high clouds.
High: 70°
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Great weather again. Partly to mostly sunny.
Low: 53° High: 71°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.