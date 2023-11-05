KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mild and dry the next several days

Highs in the 60s today

Highs around 70°-75° Monday and Tuesday, maybe even Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Any fog burns off early then partly cloudy and much warmer with an increasing breeze.

High: 67°

Wind: South 5-15 to 10-20, gust 25 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild

Temperatures drop to the low 55°-60°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a decreasing breeze.

Low: 55°

Wind: S 10-20 to SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Great weather. Partly to mostly cloudy with mostly high clouds.

High: 70°

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Great weather again. Partly to mostly sunny.

Low: 53° High: 71°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

