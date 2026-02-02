KSHB 41 Weather | Taste of Spring around the corner

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the 30s Wednesday, light snow/flurries possible.

After Wednesday, highs will be mostly in the 50s to near 60

Mainly dry weather expected for the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow or flurries possible. No accumulation.

High: 36°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy, with a light and variable breeze.

Low: 26°

Wind: Light and variable 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

Low: 26° High: 53°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with continued warmth

Low: 36° High: 54°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

