KSHB 41 Weather | Taste of Spring around the corner

KSHB 41 Tuesday night forecast
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 30s Wednesday, light snow/flurries possible.
  • After Wednesday, highs will be mostly in the 50s to near 60
  • Mainly dry weather expected for the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow or flurries possible. No accumulation.
High: 36°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy, with a light and variable breeze.
Low: 26°

Wind: Light and variable 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 26° High: 53°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with continued warmth
Low: 36° High: 54°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

