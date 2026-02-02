KSHB 41 Weather | Taste of Spring around the corner

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the 30s Wednesday, light snow/flurries possible.
- After Wednesday, highs will be mostly in the 50s to near 60
- Mainly dry weather expected for the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow or flurries possible. No accumulation.
High: 36°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy, with a light and variable breeze.
Low: 26°
Wind: Light and variable 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 26° High: 53°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny with continued warmth
Low: 36° High: 54°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
