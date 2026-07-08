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KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures climb ahead of a stormy stretch

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Tuesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hotter Wednesday ahead of overnight storms
  • Periods of showers and storms Thursday - Saturday
  • Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another day filled with sunshine, heat, and humidity. Overnight showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
High: 91°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon.
Low: 73°
High: 89°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

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