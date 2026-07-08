KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures climb ahead of a stormy stretch

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hotter Wednesday ahead of overnight storms

Periods of showers and storms Thursday - Saturday

Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another day filled with sunshine, heat, and humidity. Overnight showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.

High: 91°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.

Low: 73°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon.

Low: 73°

High: 89°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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