KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures climb ahead of a stormy stretch

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hotter Wednesday ahead of overnight storms
- Periods of showers and storms Thursday - Saturday
- Heating up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Another day filled with sunshine, heat, and humidity. Overnight showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
High: 91°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon.
Low: 73°
High: 89°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
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