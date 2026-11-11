KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures drop Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold front arrives Wednesday

Dry through at least Saturday

Hard freeze likely Friday and Saturday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny sky. Quite blustery.

High: 41°

Wind: NW 10-20 G to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy.

Low: 41°

Wind: NNW 10-15 G to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Much colder.

High: 48°

Wind: N 10-15 G to 20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

