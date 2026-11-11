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KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures drop Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front arrives Wednesday
  • Dry through at least Saturday
  • Hard freeze likely Friday and Saturday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny sky. Quite blustery.
High: 41°
Wind: NW 10-20 G to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy.
Low: 41°
Wind: NNW 10-15 G to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Much colder.
High: 48°
Wind: N 10-15 G to 20 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City