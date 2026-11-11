KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures drop Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold front arrives Wednesday
- Dry through at least Saturday
- Hard freeze likely Friday and Saturday mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny sky. Quite blustery.
High: 41°
Wind: NW 10-20 G to 35 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy.
Low: 41°
Wind: NNW 10-15 G to 25 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Much colder.
High: 48°
Wind: N 10-15 G to 20 mph
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