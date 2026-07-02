KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually climb into the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning continues until 9pm Friday

Breezy, hot, and humid

Temperatures peak Saturday, with increasing storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Breezy, hot, and humid. Afternoon heat index values just over 100°

High: 92°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm

Low: 75°

Wind: South 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a heat index equivalent to Thursday.

Low: 75°

High: 93°

Wind: South 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

