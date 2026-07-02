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KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually climb into the holiday weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning continues until 9pm Friday
  • Breezy, hot, and humid
  • Temperatures peak Saturday, with increasing storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Breezy, hot, and humid. Afternoon heat index values just over 100°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm
Low: 75°
Wind: South 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a heat index equivalent to Thursday.
Low: 75°
High: 93°
Wind: South 10-15 mph

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