KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually climb into the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning continues until 9pm Friday
- Breezy, hot, and humid
- Temperatures peak Saturday, with increasing storm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Ample sunshine. Breezy, hot, and humid. Afternoon heat index values just over 100°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm
Low: 75°
Wind: South 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a heat index equivalent to Thursday.
Low: 75°
High: 93°
Wind: South 10-15 mph
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