KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually warm up into the weekend & next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds today with temperatures staying slightly below average in the 40s
- More wind Friday with any bit of rain staying light and minimal as a storm system passes by
- Daytime highs climb to the 60s Sunday & 70s by Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds, lighter wind and staying cool. Breezes pick up at night.
High: 48°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles overnight possible.
Low: 38°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Increasing sunshine and wind expected. Any bit of rain stays light and could pass by in the evening hours.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE to W 15-25 mph
Saturday: More sunshine but staying chilly.
Low: 28° High: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
