KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually warm up into the weekend & next week

Highs are back to the 60s by Sunday & the 70s by Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds today with temperatures staying slightly below average in the 40s
  • More wind Friday with any bit of rain staying light and minimal as a storm system passes by
  • Daytime highs climb to the 60s Sunday & 70s by Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds, lighter wind and staying cool. Breezes pick up at night.
High: 48°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles overnight possible.
Low: 38°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Increasing sunshine and wind expected. Any bit of rain stays light and could pass by in the evening hours.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE to W 15-25 mph

Saturday: More sunshine but staying chilly.
Low: 28° High: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

