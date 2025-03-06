KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures gradually warm up into the weekend & next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds today with temperatures staying slightly below average in the 40s

More wind Friday with any bit of rain staying light and minimal as a storm system passes by

Daytime highs climb to the 60s Sunday & 70s by Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds, lighter wind and staying cool. Breezes pick up at night.

High: 48°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles overnight possible.

Low: 38°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Increasing sunshine and wind expected. Any bit of rain stays light and could pass by in the evening hours.

High: 58°

Wind: E-SE to W 15-25 mph

Saturday: More sunshine but staying chilly.

Low: 28° High: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

