KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound Friday ahead of a weekend hiccup

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as frigid Friday. Clouds increase through the afternoon

Light Saturday afternoon showers possible

Dry but cold for Chiefs game Sunday evening

Nice warm up next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning sunshine, then increasing pm clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s

High 44°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph Gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with lows in middle 20s

Low: 26°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon, with a wintry mix in northern Missouri

High: 41°

Low: 28°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder, with temperatues dropping throughout the day.

Morning: 32°

Afternoon: 28°

Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—