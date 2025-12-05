Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound Friday ahead of a weekend hiccup

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as frigid Friday. Clouds increase through the afternoon
  • Light Saturday afternoon showers possible
  • Dry but cold for Chiefs game Sunday evening
  • Nice warm up next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning sunshine, then increasing pm clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s
High 44°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph Gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with lows in middle 20s
Low: 26°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon, with a wintry mix in northern Missouri
High: 41°
Low: 28°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder, with temperatues dropping throughout the day.
Morning: 32°
Afternoon: 28°
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

