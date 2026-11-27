KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds increase Friday but not as cold
- Rain Saturday afternoon and night
- A mild week ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Clouds increase. Temperatures rebound.
High: 51°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Not quite as cold.
Low: 35°
Wind: WSW 5 mph
Saturday: Dry in the morning. Then rain chances increase through the afternoon. Rain becomes likely in the evening and at night.
High: 54°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
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