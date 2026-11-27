KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds increase Friday but not as cold

Rain Saturday afternoon and night

A mild week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds increase. Temperatures rebound.

High: 51°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Not quite as cold.

Low: 35°

Wind: WSW 5 mph

Saturday: Dry in the morning. Then rain chances increase through the afternoon. Rain becomes likely in the evening and at night.

High: 54°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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