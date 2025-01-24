KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound quickly this afternoon after a frigid start

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A frigid morning but better afternoon as temperatures approach 40 degrees today & Saturday
- Increasing sun, less wind and cooler temperatures on gameday. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing
- A very warm stretch arrives next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine and big warm up in the afternoon after such a frigid start. Back to where we should be at then end of January.
High: 38°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, calmer wind and not as cold.
Low: 24°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: More clouds, calmer breezes and slightly more comfortable temperatures.
High: 39°
Wind: Light to N-NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: GAMEDAY! Mostly cloudy early in the day, clearing throughout the afternoon.
Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy
Kickoff: 30°, Mostly clear
Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.