KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound quickly this afternoon after a frigid start

Temperatures go from the single digits to the upper 30s today
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A frigid morning but better afternoon as temperatures approach 40 degrees today & Saturday
  • Increasing sun, less wind and cooler temperatures on gameday. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing
  • A very warm stretch arrives next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and big warm up in the afternoon after such a frigid start. Back to where we should be at then end of January.
High: 38°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, calmer wind and not as cold.
Low: 24°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: More clouds, calmer breezes and slightly more comfortable temperatures.
High: 39°

Wind: Light to N-NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: GAMEDAY! Mostly cloudy early in the day, clearing throughout the afternoon.
Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy
Kickoff: 30°, Mostly clear
Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly

