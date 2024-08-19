KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures run cooler than average the next 4 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler-than-average temperatures return to the 80s for the week

High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend

Little chance of rain over the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine through the afternoon while temperatures run about 5° below normal.

High: 83°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with a great view of the Super Blue Moon!

Low: 61°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Clouds return and temperatures run 10° cooler than average. A very small chance of a shower possible.

High: 78°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

