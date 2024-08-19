Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures run cooler than average the next 4 days

Daytime highs run in the lower 80s through Thursday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler-than-average temperatures return to the 80s for the week
  • High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend
  • Little chance of rain over the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine through the afternoon while temperatures run about 5° below normal.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with a great view of the Super Blue Moon!
Low: 61°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Clouds return and temperatures run 10° cooler than average. A very small chance of a shower possible.
High: 78°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

