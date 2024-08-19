KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures run cooler than average the next 4 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler-than-average temperatures return to the 80s for the week
- High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend
- Little chance of rain over the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing sunshine through the afternoon while temperatures run about 5° below normal.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with a great view of the Super Blue Moon!
Low: 61°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Clouds return and temperatures run 10° cooler than average. A very small chance of a shower possible.
High: 78°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
