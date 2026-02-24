KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures spring forward in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much warmer Tuesday - Friday

Rain Wednesday night

Temperatures peak Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: High clouds increase. Windy and warmer. SW gusts 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.

High: 58°

Wind: SSW 10-20; gusts 30-40 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 37°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving late evening.

Low: 37°

High: 56°

Wind: Light and variable, becoming E 5-10 mph

