KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures spring forward in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much warmer Tuesday - Friday
- Rain Wednesday night
- Temperatures peak Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: High clouds increase. Windy and warmer. SW gusts 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.
High: 58°
Wind: SSW 10-20; gusts 30-40 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 37°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving late evening.
Low: 37°
High: 56°
Wind: Light and variable, becoming E 5-10 mph
