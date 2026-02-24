Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures spring forward in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much warmer Tuesday - Friday
  • Rain Wednesday night
  • Temperatures peak Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: High clouds increase. Windy and warmer. SW gusts 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.
High: 58°
Wind: SSW 10-20; gusts 30-40 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 37°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving late evening.
Low: 37°
High: 56°
Wind: Light and variable, becoming E 5-10 mph

