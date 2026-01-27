KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures trend upward

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures moderate Tuesday afternoon

Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday

A new Arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, but little to no snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind. Temperatures rebound during the afternoon.

High: 27°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and frigid.

Low: 9°

Wind: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.

Low: 9°

High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again. Flurries possible.

Low: 14°

High: 22°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

