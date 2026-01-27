KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures trend upward

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures moderate Tuesday afternoon
- Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday
- A new Arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, but little to no snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind. Temperatures rebound during the afternoon.
High: 27°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and frigid.
Low: 9°
Wind: Light and Variable
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.
Low: 9°
High: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again. Flurries possible.
Low: 14°
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar