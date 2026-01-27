KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures trend upward

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Although temperatures remain below normal, they are rebounding.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures moderate Tuesday afternoon
  • Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday
  • A new Arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, but little to no snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind. Temperatures rebound during the afternoon.
High: 27°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and frigid.
Low:
Wind: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.
Low:
High: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again. Flurries possible.
Low: 14°
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

