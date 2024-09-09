KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures warm but humidity stays comfortable early this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures warm up each day this week, eventually in the upper 80s by Wednesday

Humidity remains comfortable today and tomorrow

Clouds associated with what becomes Hurricane Francine may influence our weather by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Continued sunshine and warmer temperatures. Humidity remains low and comfortable.

High: 85°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing once again.

Low: 56°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Heating up even more with an increasing breeze from the south. Humidity remains comfortable despite the big warm up.

High: 87°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

