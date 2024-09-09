KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures warm but humidity stays comfortable early this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures warm up each day this week, eventually in the upper 80s by Wednesday
- Humidity remains comfortable today and tomorrow
- Clouds associated with what becomes Hurricane Francine may influence our weather by Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Continued sunshine and warmer temperatures. Humidity remains low and comfortable.
High: 85°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing once again.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Heating up even more with an increasing breeze from the south. Humidity remains comfortable despite the big warm up.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
