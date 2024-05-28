KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful and storm-free weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying dry and comfortable today and Wednesday

Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday

A few small chances of storms around over the weekend, but don't cancel any plans

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm but nice for the last week of May.

High: 81°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.

Low: 55°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Wednesday: A 3rd straight nice day without storm chances! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying pleasant.

High: 79°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

