KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful and storm-free weather continues

Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s
2024-05-28

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying dry and comfortable today and Wednesday
  • Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday
  • A few small chances of storms around over the weekend, but don't cancel any plans

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm but nice for the last week of May.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 55°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Wednesday: A 3rd straight nice day without storm chances! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying pleasant.
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

