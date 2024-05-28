KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful and storm-free weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying dry and comfortable today and Wednesday
- Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday
- A few small chances of storms around over the weekend, but don't cancel any plans
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm but nice for the last week of May.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 55°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph
Wednesday: A 3rd straight nice day without storm chances! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying pleasant.
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
