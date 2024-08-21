KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful August weather continues for 2 more days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through Thursday
- High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend
- Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures continue to stay below average.
High: 79°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 61°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds as showers move through central Kansas. Below average temperatures hold for the Chiefs preseason game with a gusty wind.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
