KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful August weather continues for 2 more days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through Thursday

High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend

Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures continue to stay below average.

High: 79°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 61°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds as showers move through central Kansas. Below average temperatures hold for the Chiefs preseason game with a gusty wind.

High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

