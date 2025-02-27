KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful February weather continues for two more days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The great weather continues the final days of February while staying sunny and breezy

Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon

Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!

High: 61°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cool.

Low: 42°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average. A cold front moves through in the afternoon and will bring much chillier weather over the weekend.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Saturday: Sunny and much colder as the wind dies down. Temperatures are back to where we should be for the first weekend of March.

Low: 32° High: 46°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

