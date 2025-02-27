Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful February weather continues for two more days

Temperatures continue to run 10-20° above average today & tomorrow
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great weather continues the final days of February while staying sunny and breezy
  • Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon
  • Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!
High: 61°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cool.
Low: 42°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average. A cold front moves through in the afternoon and will bring much chillier weather over the weekend.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Saturday: Sunny and much colder as the wind dies down. Temperatures are back to where we should be for the first weekend of March.
Low: 32° High: 46°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

