KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful February weather continues for two more days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The great weather continues the final days of February while staying sunny and breezy
- Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon
- Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!
High: 61°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and cool.
Low: 42°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average. A cold front moves through in the afternoon and will bring much chillier weather over the weekend.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
Saturday: Sunny and much colder as the wind dies down. Temperatures are back to where we should be for the first weekend of March.
Low: 32° High: 46°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
