KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues through Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The great weather continues with seasonal temperatures today
- Staying mostly dry through Saturday
- An increasing chance of showers & thunderstorms on Mother's Day, mainly in the late afternoon
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: A fantastic Friday! Mostly sunny with a light wind and comfortable temperatures.
High: 74°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, calm and refreshing.
Low: 53°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: A Super Saturday! Plentiful sunshine, a light wind and even warmer temperatures.
High: 77°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving by the late afternoon and evening.
High: 77°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.