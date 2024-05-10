Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues through Saturday

Feeling great to start the weekend with some scattered showers Sunday
2024-05-10

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great weather continues with seasonal temperatures today
  • Staying mostly dry through Saturday
  • An increasing chance of showers & thunderstorms on Mother's Day, mainly in the late afternoon

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: A fantastic Friday! Mostly sunny with a light wind and comfortable temperatures.
High: 74°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, calm and refreshing.
Low: 53°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: A Super Saturday! Plentiful sunshine, a light wind and even warmer temperatures.
High: 77°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving by the late afternoon and evening.
High: 77°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Report a typo

