KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues with comfortable humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A clearing sky and comfortable humidity today and tomorrow
- The heat and humidity build on Thursday ahead of a cold front passing through Thursday night, watching for rain chances toward the end of the Chiefs game
- Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning high clouds move away leading to abundant afternoon sunshine. Slightly warmer although the humidity stays very low and comfortable.
High 81°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing.
Low: 56°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer as the humidity stays low and comfortable.
High 82°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.