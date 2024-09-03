KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues with comfortable humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



A clearing sky and comfortable humidity today and tomorrow

The heat and humidity build on Thursday ahead of a cold front passing through Thursday night, watching for rain chances toward the end of the Chiefs game

Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning high clouds move away leading to abundant afternoon sunshine. Slightly warmer although the humidity stays very low and comfortable.

High 81°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing.

Low: 56°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer as the humidity stays low and comfortable.

High 82°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

