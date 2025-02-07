KSHB 41 Weather | The cloud cover & February chill returns today with drizzle forming overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



More drizzle develops this evening through Saturday morning; Elevated roads may be icy and slick across northern MO into Saturday morning

Rain ends by lunch time Saturday and temperatures stay chilly for weekend plans

Turning even colder and more active next week with multiple chances of snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds with light rain or drizzle developing late in the evening and overnight.

High: 39°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Off & on drizzle possible overnight as temperatures hover above freezing in Kansas City. Few elevated surfaces could turn icy if temperatures drop enough. Better chance of black ice forms in northern Missouri. Be careful and aware if driving around town.

Low: 33°

Wind: E to NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: The morning drizzle/light rain tapers off by lunch, while staying mostly to partly cloudy, windy and chilly during the afternoon.

High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! Dry, mostly cloudy and chilly for Super Bowl gatherings.

Low: 23° High: 35°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

