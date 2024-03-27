KSHB 41 Weather | The cold March temperatures last for one more day

WEATHER HEADLINES



The chilly March air will stick around for one more day

A nice warm up with spring weather returning in time for Opening day tomorrow

Easter weekend will be comfortable in the upper 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Wednesday: Increasing afternoon clouds while staying chilly. The wind remains light.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid once again with lows near freezing.

Low: 33°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday (Royals home opener): The boys of summer are back! We begin the day freezing cold then a warm breeze kicks in and creates great weather for afternoon baseball. Sunny with a Moderate UV Index.

High: 67°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

