KSHB 41 Weather | The cold March temperatures last for one more day

Feeling more like Spring again tomorrow afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-27 06:05:37-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The chilly March air will stick around for one more day
  • A nice warm up with spring weather returning in time for Opening day tomorrow
  • Easter weekend will be comfortable in the upper 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Wednesday: Increasing afternoon clouds while staying chilly. The wind remains light.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid once again with lows near freezing.
Low: 33°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday (Royals home opener): The boys of summer are back! We begin the day freezing cold then a warm breeze kicks in and creates great weather for afternoon baseball. Sunny with a Moderate UV Index.
High: 67°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

