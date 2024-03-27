KSHB 41 Weather | The cold March temperatures last for one more day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The chilly March air will stick around for one more day
- A nice warm up with spring weather returning in time for Opening day tomorrow
- Easter weekend will be comfortable in the upper 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Wednesday: Increasing afternoon clouds while staying chilly. The wind remains light.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid once again with lows near freezing.
Low: 33°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Thursday (Royals home opener): The boys of summer are back! We begin the day freezing cold then a warm breeze kicks in and creates great weather for afternoon baseball. Sunny with a Moderate UV Index.
High: 67°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
