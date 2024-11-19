KSHB 41 Weather | The coldest air of the season set to arrive Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Not as windy today while temperatures start to cool

The coldest air of the season arrives Wednesday & Thursday, lows dip below freezing for 3 consecutive mornings

Mostly dry through the weekend with a slight warm up by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a slight breeze. Temperatures struggle, holding steady in the mid 50s.

High: 55°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and getting cold.

Low: 34°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much chillier, especially with the strong wind gusts. Time to bring out the thick coats!

High: 49° Wind chill: 40°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph G 40 mph

