KSHB 41 Weather | The coldest air so far this season is here.

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A frigid Thursday morning, with wind chills near zero. A mainly sunny, cold afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 20s
- Clouds increase Friday but not as cold, with highs in the lower 40s
- Snow possible Saturday night into Sunday
- Milder next week!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A frigid morning, with wind chills near zero. Then mainly sunny and cold
High: 27°
Low: 21°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Clouds increase. Not as cold
Low: 21°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy with much warmer conditions.
High: 41°
Low: 26°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a wintry mix then snow late evening
High: 43°
Low: 24°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—