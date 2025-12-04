KSHB 41 Weather | The coldest air so far this season is here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

A frigid Thursday morning, with wind chills near zero. A mainly sunny, cold afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 20s

Clouds increase Friday but not as cold, with highs in the lower 40s

Snow possible Saturday night into Sunday

Milder next week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A frigid morning, with wind chills near zero. Then mainly sunny and cold

High: 27°

Low: 21°

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Clouds increase. Not as cold

Low: 21°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with much warmer conditions.

High: 41°

Low: 26°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a wintry mix then snow late evening

High: 43°

Low: 24°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

