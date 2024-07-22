KSHB 41 Weather | The cooler than normal summer weather continues for one more day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some patchy fog possible this morning, not expecting big impact on the early commute
- Staying nice & below normal today with highs in the lower 80s
- Heating up with more humidity and highs approaching 90° by the middle of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning fog followed by afternoon clouds. An isolated storm may be possible in the afternoon. Most stay dry.
High: 83°
Wind: Light to N 5 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and quiet. Not as cool.
Low: 66°
Wind: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Starting to return to more typical warm & humid conditions for July.
High: 87°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph
