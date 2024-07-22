Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The cooler than normal summer weather continues for one more day

Daytime highs hold in the low 80s with more clouds
and last updated 2024-07-22 05:36:20-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some patchy fog possible this morning, not expecting big impact on the early commute
  • Staying nice & below normal today with highs in the lower 80s
  • Heating up with more humidity and highs approaching 90° by the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning fog followed by afternoon clouds. An isolated storm may be possible in the afternoon. Most stay dry.
High: 83°
Wind: Light to N 5 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and quiet. Not as cool.
Low: 66°
Wind: Calm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Starting to return to more typical warm & humid conditions for July.
High: 87°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph

