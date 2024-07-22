KSHB 41 Weather | The cooler than normal summer weather continues for one more day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Some patchy fog possible this morning, not expecting big impact on the early commute

Staying nice & below normal today with highs in the lower 80s

Heating up with more humidity and highs approaching 90° by the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning fog followed by afternoon clouds. An isolated storm may be possible in the afternoon. Most stay dry.

High: 83°

Wind: Light to N 5 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and quiet. Not as cool.

Low: 66°

Wind: Calm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Starting to return to more typical warm & humid conditions for July.

High: 87°

Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph

