KSHB 41 Weather | The Dry Weather Continues Until Sunday Night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm Thursday with less humidity

Cooler and mostly dry Friday-Saturday

Stormy period Sunday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm and much less humid.

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

High: 81º

Tonight: Clear, breezy, & mild.

Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph

Low: 59º

Friday: Mostly sunny after a few morning clouds. West winds increasing.

Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

High: 81º

Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.

Wind: Almost none

Low: 54º High: 76º

