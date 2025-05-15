KSHB 41 Weather | The Dry Weather Continues Until Sunday Night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm Thursday with less humidity
- Cooler and mostly dry Friday-Saturday
- Stormy period Sunday-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm and much less humid.
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
High: 81º
Tonight: Clear, breezy, & mild.
Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph
Low: 59º
Friday: Mostly sunny after a few morning clouds. West winds increasing.
Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph
High: 81º
Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.
Wind: Almost none
Low: 54º High: 76º
