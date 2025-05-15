Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The Dry Weather Continues Until Sunday Night

West winds will lead to dry weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm Thursday with less humidity
  • Cooler and mostly dry Friday-Saturday
  • Stormy period Sunday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm and much less humid.

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

High: 81º

Tonight: Clear, breezy, & mild.

Wind: South-Southwest 5-15 mph

Low: 59º

Friday: Mostly sunny after a few morning clouds. West winds increasing.

Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

High: 81º

Saturday: A great day with nearly 100% sunshine.

Wind: Almost none

Low: 54º High: 76º

