KSHB 41 Weather | The fall-feel continues with some spotty showers lingering this morning

Periods of rain showers this morning, tapering off during the early afternoon

A weak cold front brings more rain to the area Tuesday afternoon, staying cool

Feeling like fall with highs mostly in the 70s with lows in the 50s the rest of the week

Monday: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning rain showers. Rain tapers off during the early to mid afternoon with some sunshine peeking through late in the day.

High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight while staying cool and the wind is light.

Low: 53°

Wind: Light, calm

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through the day with a band of showers moving in after lunch.

High: 72°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

