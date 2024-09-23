KSHB 41 Weather | The fall-feel continues with some spotty showers lingering this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain showers this morning, tapering off during the early afternoon
- A weak cold front brings more rain to the area Tuesday afternoon, staying cool
- Feeling like fall with highs mostly in the 70s with lows in the 50s the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning rain showers. Rain tapers off during the early to mid afternoon with some sunshine peeking through late in the day.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight while staying cool and the wind is light.
Low: 53°
Wind: Light, calm
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through the day with a band of showers moving in after lunch.
High: 72°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
