KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave begins Saturday

The heat wave begins today and ends next Friday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-19 09:15:41-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: today through Thursday
  • High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 115°
  • The next cold front arrives next Friday
  • No chance of rain until further notice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and becoming breezy and hot very quickly! Drink lots of fluids and take frequent breaks if spending lots of time outside. An Excessive Heat Warning starts at 12 p.m.
High: 99° Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

This Evening: A very warm evening with a decreasing breeze.
Temperatures drop to 85°-90°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm and humid.
Low: 76°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Day two of our heat wave.
High: 98° Heat Index: 105°-115°, highs 100°-105° south of I-70
Wind: Light

