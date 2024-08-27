KSHB 41 Weather | The high heat and humidity is in place for 3 more days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The heat continues for the next 3 days with highs in the middle 90s

Thunderstorms possible late today, after 4pm, near KC

A stronger cold front Thursday night brings the chance for widespread thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures for Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: There's an air quality alert for elevated ozone levels this afternoon. The stagnant air does not help but a chance of rain and storms in the late afternoon will. Expect some much needed rain over parts of the city, forming after 4pm. Otherwise, staying partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 94° Heat Index: 100°-105°

Wind: S-SW 5 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms gradually end and taper off as they travel east overnight. Staying warm and muggy.

Low: 72°

Wind: S 5 mph

Wednesday: Any storms are out early in the morning. Staying mostly sunny, calm and hot, although the heat index will fall below 100°.

High: 94° Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

