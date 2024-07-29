KSHB 41 Weather | The high heat increases as July wraps up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat warning for KC metro & heat advisory for northern and central Missouri goes into effect today at 1pm and takes us through Thursday at 7pm
- Afternoon clouds today with a few nearby showers & storms possible today through Thursday
- A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat a bit
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A hot stretch of weather starts today. Temperatures will jump to the mid 90s, feeling closer to 110°. An excessive heat warning starts at 1pm.
High: 94° Heat index: 106-110°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Staying very warm overnight, not as breezy.
Low: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: The pattern continues with hot and humid conditions. Take care of yourself in this heat! Any storms will stay across northern & central Missouri in the morning. A bit breezy.
High: 95° Heat index: 110°
Wind: S 10-20
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.