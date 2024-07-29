KSHB 41 Weather | The high heat increases as July wraps up

WEATHER HEADLINES



The heat warning for KC metro & heat advisory for northern and central Missouri goes into effect today at 1pm and takes us through Thursday at 7pm

Afternoon clouds today with a few nearby showers & storms possible today through Thursday

A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat a bit

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A hot stretch of weather starts today. Temperatures will jump to the mid 90s, feeling closer to 110°. An excessive heat warning starts at 1pm.

High: 94° Heat index: 106-110°

Wind: SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Staying very warm overnight, not as breezy.

Low: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The pattern continues with hot and humid conditions. Take care of yourself in this heat! Any storms will stay across northern & central Missouri in the morning. A bit breezy.

High: 95° Heat index: 110°

Wind: S 10-20

