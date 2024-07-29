Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The high heat increases as July wraps up

Prepare for heat index values close to 110° the next 3 days
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat warning for KC metro & heat advisory for northern and central Missouri goes into effect today at 1pm and takes us through Thursday at 7pm
  • Afternoon clouds today with a few nearby showers & storms possible today through Thursday
  • A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat a bit

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A hot stretch of weather starts today. Temperatures will jump to the mid 90s, feeling closer to 110°. An excessive heat warning starts at 1pm.
High: 94° Heat index: 106-110°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Staying very warm overnight, not as breezy.
Low: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The pattern continues with hot and humid conditions. Take care of yourself in this heat! Any storms will stay across northern & central Missouri in the morning. A bit breezy.
High: 95° Heat index: 110°
Wind: S 10-20

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.