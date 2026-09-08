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KSHB 41 Weather | The hottest day yet of the heat wave

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Monday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat alerts in effect until 8pm Tuesday
  • Wednesday cold front
  • Much cooler with stormy periods

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Final day of the heat wave. Mostly sunny with the highest temperatures yet.
High: 98°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A slight chance of storms late, after midnight.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe. Temperatures drop.
High: 87°
Wind: S - N 10-15 mph

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