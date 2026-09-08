KSHB 41 Weather | The hottest day yet of the heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat alerts in effect until 8pm Tuesday

Wednesday cold front

Much cooler with stormy periods

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Final day of the heat wave. Mostly sunny with the highest temperatures yet.

High: 98°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A slight chance of storms late, after midnight.

Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe. Temperatures drop.

High: 87°

Wind: S - N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

