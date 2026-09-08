KSHB 41 Weather | The hottest day yet of the heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat alerts in effect until 8pm Tuesday
- Wednesday cold front
- Much cooler with stormy periods
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Final day of the heat wave. Mostly sunny with the highest temperatures yet.
High: 98°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A slight chance of storms late, after midnight.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe. Temperatures drop.
High: 87°
Wind: S - N 10-15 mph
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