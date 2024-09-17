KSHB 41 Weather | The September heat and humidity continues through the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly dry and staying very warm today and Wednesday

Thursday and Friday will be even hotter with highs in the low 90s, while the chance of thunderstorms increase as well

Better chance of beneficial rain over the weekend, Saturday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, staying very warm and humid.

High: 88°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy.

Low: 68°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine while staying very warm and humid. Temperatures will be 10° above average.

High: 89°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Even hotter as temperatures get 10-15° above average. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail and strong winds.

Low: 69° High: 92°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

