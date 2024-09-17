KSHB 41 Weather | The September heat and humidity continues through the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly dry and staying very warm today and Wednesday
- Thursday and Friday will be even hotter with highs in the low 90s, while the chance of thunderstorms increase as well
- Better chance of beneficial rain over the weekend, Saturday-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, staying very warm and humid.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy.
Low: 68°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Wednesday: More sunshine while staying very warm and humid. Temperatures will be 10° above average.
High: 89°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Even hotter as temperatures get 10-15° above average. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail and strong winds.
Low: 69° High: 92°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
