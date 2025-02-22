Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend is here!

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend has begun!
  • A big warm-up this weekend and next week; highs in the 50s/60s by Monday & Tuesday
  • A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
High: 38° Wind Chill: -5 to 5° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 27°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.