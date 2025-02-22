KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend is here!

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warming trend has begun!

A big warm-up this weekend and next week; highs in the 50s/60s by Monday & Tuesday

A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!

High: 38° Wind Chill: -5 to 5° during the morning

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.

Low: 27°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.

Low: 36° High: 60°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

