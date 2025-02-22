KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend is here!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warming trend has begun!
- A big warm-up this weekend and next week; highs in the 50s/60s by Monday & Tuesday
- A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
High: 38° Wind Chill: -5 to 5° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 27°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
