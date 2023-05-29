Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Memorial Day includes humidity, clouds, isolated storm

Storms may develop this afternoon after 2 p.m.
2023-05-29

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Memorial Day stays nice with more clouds, slightly more humidity & a slight chance of an afternoon storm
  • Daily scattered thunderstorms expected this week
  • Temperatures get close to 90 degrees by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: Increased clouds and a little more humidity. Watching for a slight chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 63°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: More of the same from Monday. Warmer temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
High: 85°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

