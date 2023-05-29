KSHB 41 Weather | Memorial Day includes humidity, clouds, isolated storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Memorial Day stays nice with more clouds, slightly more humidity & a slight chance of an afternoon storm
- Daily scattered thunderstorms expected this week
- Temperatures get close to 90 degrees by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Memorial Day: Increased clouds and a little more humidity. Watching for a slight chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 63°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: More of the same from Monday. Warmer temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
High: 85°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.