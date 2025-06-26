Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Likely Tonight

Heavy rain, Lightning, & Some Small Hail Is Possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for this evening
  • 1-3 inches of rain is likely in a few spots while others still may get missed again
  • The risk for severe weather is a level 1 out of 5

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon clouds building. Light south winds. There is a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 20%.
High: 92° Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A 90% chance of heavy thunderstorms. 1" of rain is likely in many spots with over 2" of rain possible. Low: 68º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms ending. Light winds.
High: 85°

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
Highs: Near 90º

