KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Likely Tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for this evening

1-3 inches of rain is likely in a few spots while others still may get missed again

The risk for severe weather is a level 1 out of 5

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon clouds building. Light south winds. There is a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 20%.

High: 92° Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A 90% chance of heavy thunderstorms. 1" of rain is likely in many spots with over 2" of rain possible. Low: 68º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms ending. Light winds.

High: 85°

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Highs: Near 90º

