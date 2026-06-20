KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms likely tonight, flash flooding, severe weather possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers, T-Storms are possible today, but it will be mostly dry
- A good chance of thunderstorms tonight, mostly after midnight, flash flooding/severe weather possible
- Thunderstorms end Sunday morning with a new chance during the afternoon, mostly south
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase before midnight. Widespread rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Flash flooding and severe weather are possible.
Low: 67°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Sunday: Rain could be heavy to begin the morning. As that departs, new thunderstorms could form in the afternoon and become severe. The afternoon thunderstorms may end up forming across southern Missouri and southern Kansas.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
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