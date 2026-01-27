KSHB 41 Weather | Brace for more weekend cold

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very cold the next couple of days with sub-zero wind chills and temperatures
- Light snow possible Saturday night-Sunday morning
- Monitoring the chance of a mid-week storm system.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday night: Skies becoming mostly cloudy and very cold.
Low: 11°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Flurries mainly west of Kansas City
High: 20°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day, but it will be especially cold. Wind chills in the morning -10 to -20°
Low: -4°
High: 20°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
