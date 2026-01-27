KSHB 41 Weather | Brace for more weekend cold

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very cold the next couple of days with sub-zero wind chills and temperatures

Light snow possible Saturday night-Sunday morning

Monitoring the chance of a mid-week storm system.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Skies becoming mostly cloudy and very cold.

Low: 11°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Flurries mainly west of Kansas City

High: 20°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day, but it will be especially cold. Wind chills in the morning -10 to -20°

Low: -4°

High: 20°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

