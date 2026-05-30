KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking areas of showers and thunderstorms all weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of showers and thunderstorms this morning into the early afternoon
- Thunderstorms likely tonight, mainly after 10 PM, gusty wind and hail are possible
- More thunderstorm chances Sunday mainly during the morning and at night
- All thunderstorms have a chance to bring flash flooding
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning into the early afternoon then partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid.
High: 82°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday Night: A good chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 10 PM. Flash flooding along with hail and gusty winds are possible.
Low: 66°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Sunday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Storms before sunrise could be severe with wind and hail. There is a chance of thunderstorms again at night.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
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