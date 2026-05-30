KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking areas of showers and thunderstorms all weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of showers and thunderstorms this morning into the early afternoon

Thunderstorms likely tonight, mainly after 10 PM, gusty wind and hail are possible

More thunderstorm chances Sunday mainly during the morning and at night

All thunderstorms have a chance to bring flash flooding

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning into the early afternoon then partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 82°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday Night: A good chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 10 PM. Flash flooding along with hail and gusty winds are possible.

Low: 66°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Sunday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Storms before sunrise could be severe with wind and hail. There is a chance of thunderstorms again at night.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

