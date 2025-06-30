KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking Thunderstorms This Morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thunderstorms are tracking across the region this morning

The weather will improve later today

Expect nearly 100% sunshine Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wind: Shifting to the N-NW 5-15 mph

High: 81º

Tuesday: Nearly 100% sunshine with light north winds.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 62º High: 85º

Wednesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with an increase in humidity.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 66º High: 89º

