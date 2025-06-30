Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking Thunderstorms This Morning

A line of thunderstorms is approaching from the west

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms are tracking across the region this morning
  • The weather will improve later today
  • Expect nearly 100% sunshine Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wind: Shifting to the N-NW 5-15 mph

High: 81º

Tuesday: Nearly 100% sunshine with light north winds.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 62º High: 85º

Wednesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with an increase in humidity.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 66º High: 89º

Report a typo

