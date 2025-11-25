KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine

Sunny but cold Thanksgiving

Wintry weekend weather possible

More wintry weather early next week? KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine

High: 54°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph Gusting to 30 mph Tonight: Mostly clear

High: 31°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly

Low: 26° High: 44°

Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 20 mph Thanksgiving: Sunny and cold

Low: 26° High: 43°

Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 25 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area —

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.