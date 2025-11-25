Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine
  • Sunny but cold Thanksgiving
  • Wintry weekend weather possible
  • More wintry weather early next week?

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine
High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph Gusting to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear
High: 31°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly
Low: 26° High: 44°
Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 20 mph

Thanksgiving: Sunny and cold
Low: 26° High: 43°
Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo