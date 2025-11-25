KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning fog, then afternoon sunshine
- Sunny but cold Thanksgiving
- Wintry weekend weather possible
- More wintry weather early next week?
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine
High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph Gusting to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear
High: 31°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly
Low: 26° High: 44°
Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 20 mph
Thanksgiving: Sunny and cold
Low: 26° High: 43°
Wind: WNW 10-15 Gusting to 25 mph
