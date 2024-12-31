KSHB 41 Weather | Turning much colder and breezy for New Year's Eve plans

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold air takes over for the new year as high temperatures dip to the upper 30s, which is closer to average

A disturbance brings an area of rain/snow mix to the region Thursday

A big change is showing up for the weekend as we track Arctic air and a possible winter storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Mostly cloudy and cold while the breezes stay strong. It will be dry and cold at midnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chill values in the upper teens.

High: 34-36°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. The wind dies down after midnight.

Low: 26° Wind chill: 18-20°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Wednesday (Happy New Year!): 2025 is starting off cold but with more sunshine!

High: 38°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: A wintry mix of rain and snow possible during the morning and afternoon. Not expect any big issues on the roads as road temperatures will be running above freezing.

Low: 29° High: 38°

Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph

