KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm today, fall changes over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs today and Friday in the 80s which is 15-20 degrees above average
- A cold front Friday night will bring a good chance of showers/T-Storms, some maybe strong
- A 2nd cold front may bring some showers/T-Storms Saturday
- Both fronts will bring in more seasonable temps; Cool, perfect fall weather expected for the Chiefs game on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with plenty of sunshine.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 85°
Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 64º
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong are possible during the evening and night.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 83°
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Low: 58° High: 77°
