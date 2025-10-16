Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm today, fall changes over the weekend

Highs today will be in the mid 80s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs today and Friday in the 80s which is 15-20 degrees above average
  • A cold front Friday night will bring a good chance of showers/T-Storms, some maybe strong
  • A 2nd cold front may bring some showers/T-Storms Saturday
  • Both fronts will bring in more seasonable temps; Cool, perfect fall weather expected for the Chiefs game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with plenty of sunshine.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 85°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 64º

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong are possible during the evening and night.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 83°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Low: 58° High: 77°

