KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm today, fall changes over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs today and Friday in the 80s which is 15-20 degrees above average

A cold front Friday night will bring a good chance of showers/T-Storms, some maybe strong

A 2nd cold front may bring some showers/T-Storms Saturday

Both fronts will bring in more seasonable temps; Cool, perfect fall weather expected for the Chiefs game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with plenty of sunshine.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

High: 85°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Low: 64º

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong are possible during the evening and night.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 83°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Low: 58° High: 77°

