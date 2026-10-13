KSHB 41 Weather | Unsettled stretch starts in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and hot before storms
- Periods of rain, storms through Thursday
- Significantly cooler into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another hot day. Strong to severe storms possible after 5 pm with mainly wind and hail risk through midnight.
High: 88°
Wind: SSW 10-15 G25 mph
Tuesday night: Rain, thunderstorms likely. Localized flooding possible.
Low: 63°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures may remain stagnant throughout the day in the 60s
High: 69°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
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