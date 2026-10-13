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KSHB 41 Weather | Unsettled stretch starts in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and hot before storms
  • Periods of rain, storms through Thursday
  • Significantly cooler into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another hot day. Strong to severe storms possible after 5 pm with mainly wind and hail risk through midnight.
High: 88°
Wind: SSW 10-15 G25 mph

Tuesday night: Rain, thunderstorms likely. Localized flooding possible.
Low: 63°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures may remain stagnant throughout the day in the 60s
High: 69°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City