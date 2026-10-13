KSHB 41 Weather | Unsettled stretch starts in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and hot before storms

Periods of rain, storms through Thursday

Significantly cooler into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another hot day. Strong to severe storms possible after 5 pm with mainly wind and hail risk through midnight.

High: 88°

Wind: SSW 10-15 G25 mph

Tuesday night: Rain, thunderstorms likely. Localized flooding possible.

Low: 63°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures may remain stagnant throughout the day in the 60s

High: 69°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

