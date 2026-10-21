KSHB 41 Weather | Very light showers at best this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers will be gone by 10 AM
- More sun for the afternoon
- Pleasantly warm through the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning with a slim chance of a sprinkle. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 51°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy.
Low: 54°
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar