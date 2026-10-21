KSHB 41 Weather | Very light showers at best this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers will be gone by 10 AM

More sun for the afternoon

Pleasantly warm through the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning with a slim chance of a sprinkle. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 51°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.

Low: 54°

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

