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KSHB 41 Weather | Very light showers at best this morning

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers will be gone by 10 AM
  • More sun for the afternoon
  • Pleasantly warm through the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning with a slim chance of a sprinkle. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 51°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.
Low: 54°
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City