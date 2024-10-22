KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and windy today as temperatures rise 20° above average

A brief cool down expected Wednesday thanks to a strong, dry cold front moving through tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying very warm today with highs 15-20° above average

A dry cold front arrives tonight & drops temperatures to a more fall-feel Wednesday

Another slim chance of rain & storms Thursday night, although the chances are more likely across northern Missouri KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, staying breezy & very warm temperatures.

High: 84°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph Tonight: A dry cold front moves through overnight. Skies stay clear and the wind dies down.

Low: 53° Wind: W to N 5-10 mph Wednesday: A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and cooler.

High: 70°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

