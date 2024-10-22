KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and windy today as temperatures rise 20° above average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying very warm today with highs 15-20° above average
- A dry cold front arrives tonight & drops temperatures to a more fall-feel Wednesday
- Another slim chance of rain & storms Thursday night, although the chances are more likely across northern Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, staying breezy & very warm temperatures.
High: 84°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: A dry cold front moves through overnight. Skies stay clear and the wind dies down.
Low: 53°
Wind: W to N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 70°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
