KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and windy today as temperatures rise 20° above average

A brief cool down expected Wednesday thanks to a strong, dry cold front moving through tonight
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying very warm today with highs 15-20° above average
  • A dry cold front arrives tonight & drops temperatures to a more fall-feel Wednesday
  • Another slim chance of rain & storms Thursday night, although the chances are more likely across northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, staying breezy & very warm temperatures.
High: 84°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: A dry cold front moves through overnight. Skies stay clear and the wind dies down.
Low: 53°

Wind: W to N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 70°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Report a typo

