KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry weekend expected

WEATHER HEADLINES



Fog is possible to start the next couple of mornings

Afternoon temperatures become more pleasant

More sunshine to enjoy for the weekend

Rain chances return by Monday along with some cooler temps

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Some fog early along with clouds will lead to sun in the afternoon.

High: 59°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Calm and mostly clear overnight. Fog could form late tonight.

Low: 40°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Sunday: Fog possible in the morning but that will make way for sun for most of the day.

High: 61°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

