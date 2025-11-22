KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry weekend expected

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fog is possible to start the next couple of mornings
- Afternoon temperatures become more pleasant
- More sunshine to enjoy for the weekend
- Rain chances return by Monday along with some cooler temps
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Some fog early along with clouds will lead to sun in the afternoon.
High: 59°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Calm and mostly clear overnight. Fog could form late tonight.
Low: 40°
Wind: NW 5 mph
Sunday: Fog possible in the morning but that will make way for sun for most of the day.
High: 61°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
