KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and extremely windy today followed by thunderstorms Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another very warm and windy day ahead; A wind advisory is in place starting at 9am today
- Strong to severe storms develop along and ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon
- Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating
- More storms possible over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy. A wind advisory goes in effect at 9am. Make sure the Halloween decorations are secured!
High: 82°
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy while staying very warm and windy. The wind advisory continues.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 20-40 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front during the late afternoon and evening. Prepare for strong wind gusts, hail & beneficial rain as a cold front sweeps through. Most locations could pick up close to 1" of rain.
High: 75°
Wind: S 10-25, gusts 30-40 mph
Thursday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny with far less wind. Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset. Great trick-or-treating weather!
Low: 46° High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.