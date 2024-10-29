Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and extremely windy today followed by thunderstorms Wednesday

Wind gusts will top 40-50 mph today bringing high temperatures to the low 80s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another very warm and windy day ahead; A wind advisory is in place starting at 9am today
  • Strong to severe storms develop along and ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon
  • Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating
  • More storms possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy. A wind advisory goes in effect at 9am. Make sure the Halloween decorations are secured!
High: 82°
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy while staying very warm and windy. The wind advisory continues.
Low: 70°

Wind: S 20-40 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front during the late afternoon and evening. Prepare for strong wind gusts, hail & beneficial rain as a cold front sweeps through. Most locations could pick up close to 1" of rain.
High: 75°
Wind: S 10-25, gusts 30-40 mph

Thursday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny with far less wind. Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset. Great trick-or-treating weather!
Low: 46° High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.