KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and extremely windy today followed by thunderstorms Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another very warm and windy day ahead; A wind advisory is in place starting at 9am today

Strong to severe storms develop along and ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon

Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating

More storms possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy. A wind advisory goes in effect at 9am. Make sure the Halloween decorations are secured!

High: 82°

Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy while staying very warm and windy. The wind advisory continues.

Low: 70°

Wind: S 20-40 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front during the late afternoon and evening. Prepare for strong wind gusts, hail & beneficial rain as a cold front sweeps through. Most locations could pick up close to 1" of rain.

High: 75°

Wind: S 10-25, gusts 30-40 mph

Thursday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny with far less wind. Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset. Great trick-or-treating weather!

Low: 46° High: 58°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

