KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and humid, chance of strong thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few morning showers, thunderstorms, then windy, warm and humid

An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight from north to south, severe weather is possible

Morning rain and thunderstorms Monday, then warm and humid

Good chance of severe thunderstorms Monday evening/night, especially northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few morning showers, thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid.

High: 86°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Sunday night: Thunderstorms will form from northeast Kansas to southeast Nebraska this evening. Then, there is an increasing chance they turn south and affect KC after 9 PM. Severe weather is possible, especially northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Low: 65°

Wind: Variable and gusty in T-Storms

Monday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid.

High: 83°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday Night: Severe thunderstorms will form from central Kansas to southeast Nebraska during the evening. The thunderstorms will then head east and southeast overnight. All forms of severe weather are possible. The thunderstorms may not reach KC until after 9-10 PM.

Low: 56°

Wind: Variable and gusty in T-Storms

Get more updates from our weather team:

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