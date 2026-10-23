KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and sunny this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine with above-average highs through the weekend
- A cold front arrives Tuesday
- Rain possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Warm and dry with sunshine.
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Feeling similar to Friday. Sunny with above-average highs.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar