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KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and sunny this weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Forecast Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine with above-average highs through the weekend
  • A cold front arrives Tuesday
  • Rain possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Warm and dry with sunshine.
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Feeling similar to Friday. Sunny with above-average highs.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City