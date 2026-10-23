KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and sunny this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine with above-average highs through the weekend

A cold front arrives Tuesday

Rain possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Warm and dry with sunshine.

High: 78°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Feeling similar to Friday. Sunny with above-average highs.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

