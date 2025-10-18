KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Saturday before cooler temps arrive

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning rain clears out north of KC, some rain in far southern portions of the area is possible

Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temps in the mid-to-upper 70s

Winds pick up for the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph ahead of a cold front

Cooler and windy to kick off Sunday, lots of sunshine expected with temps in the 60s for highs

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with winds picking up in the afternoon/evening. Some rain chances are possible in southern portions of the area this afternoon. It will not be a washout.

Wind: SW/W 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

High: 78°

Tonight: Clouds clear out and temperatures drop into the 40s for morning lows.

Wind: NW 20-40 mph

Low: 46°

Sunday: Morning temps start in the upper 40s but with strong NW winds, it could feel 5-8 degrees cooler. Lots of sunshine expected along with more seasonable weather.

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

High: 67°

