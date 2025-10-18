Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Saturday before cooler temps arrive

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain clears out north of KC, some rain in far southern portions of the area is possible
  • Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temps in the mid-to-upper 70s
  • Winds pick up for the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph ahead of a cold front
  • Cooler and windy to kick off Sunday, lots of sunshine expected with temps in the 60s for highs

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with winds picking up in the afternoon/evening. Some rain chances are possible in southern portions of the area this afternoon. It will not be a washout.
Wind: SW/W 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
High: 78°

Tonight: Clouds clear out and temperatures drop into the 40s for morning lows.
Wind: NW 20-40 mph
Low: 46°

Sunday: Morning temps start in the upper 40s but with strong NW winds, it could feel 5-8 degrees cooler. Lots of sunshine expected along with more seasonable weather.
Wind: WNW 10-20 mph
High: 67°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.