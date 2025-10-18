KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Saturday before cooler temps arrive

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning rain clears out north of KC, some rain in far southern portions of the area is possible
- Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temps in the mid-to-upper 70s
- Winds pick up for the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph ahead of a cold front
- Cooler and windy to kick off Sunday, lots of sunshine expected with temps in the 60s for highs
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with winds picking up in the afternoon/evening. Some rain chances are possible in southern portions of the area this afternoon. It will not be a washout.
Wind: SW/W 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
High: 78°
Tonight: Clouds clear out and temperatures drop into the 40s for morning lows.
Wind: NW 20-40 mph
Low: 46°
Sunday: Morning temps start in the upper 40s but with strong NW winds, it could feel 5-8 degrees cooler. Lots of sunshine expected along with more seasonable weather.
Wind: WNW 10-20 mph
High: 67°
