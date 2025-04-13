KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, windy to end the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy for the first part of Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph

Sunday will be the warmest day of 2025 (so far)

Next best chance of rain returns Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The warmest day since Oct. 30. A wind advisory is in effect south of KC for wind gusts up to 45 mph. Winds begin to decrease in the afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph to SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and winds shift to the north.

Low: 52°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A sprinkle or two is possible, but most will stay dry.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: A nice day under abundant sunshine.

Low: 40° High: 65°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

