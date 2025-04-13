KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, windy to end the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy for the first part of Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph
- Sunday will be the warmest day of 2025 (so far)
- Next best chance of rain returns Wednesday into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The warmest day since Oct. 30. A wind advisory is in effect south of KC for wind gusts up to 45 mph. Winds begin to decrease in the afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph to SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and winds shift to the north.
Low: 52°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A sprinkle or two is possible, but most will stay dry.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: A nice day under abundant sunshine.
Low: 40° High: 65°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
